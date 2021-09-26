Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show criticized for non-Black women Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski wearing braids

Rihanna is being called out on social media for allowing certain stars who are not Black women to sport braids at her third Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The event dropped on Amazon on Friday and was largely praised online for its celebration and wardrobe meant for all shapes of bodies, big and small. However, some of the body positivity took a back seat for some when they noticed that celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski were styled with braids. Many deemed it a look exclusive to Black people and accused the show of appropriating Black culture.

It didn’t take long before many viewers took to social media to call Rihanna and the show out for its use of braids.

"rihanna has white mfs in braids for the savage x fenty show…" one user wrote.

KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER SLAMMED AS 'CULTURE VULTURES' FOR APPROPRIATING CHOLA STYLE

"why did rihanna let vanessa hudgens and emily ratajkowski wear braids in the fenty show," another wrote.

"Now why the hell did Rihanna have white dancers in braids on the fenty x savage show…" a third user noted.

"lmao rihanna putting vanessa hudgens and emrata in braids is unsurprising at this point. no further comments," another user wrote.

GWEN STEFANI WEARS 'DON'T SPEAK' DRESS TO CELEBRATE MUSIC VIDEO'S 25TH ANNIVERSARY

"did rihanna really chose/approved these yt girls wearing braids and cornrows… like wtf… suddenly the billions blinded her?" someone else wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two women are hardly the first to be accused of cultural appropriation for styling themselves in braids. Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been called out over cultural appropriation in the past for attending public events while sporting braids. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was mocked earlier this year when he debuted dreadlocks, a style his critics said was an appropriation of Black culture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other stars such as Gwen Stefani, Kendall Jenner, Michael Che and Hilaria Baldwin have also dodged allegations of cultural appropriation in various forms in the past.