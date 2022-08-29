Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp's VMA appearance blasted by Amber Heard's sister: 'You're disgusting and clearly desperate!'

Johnny Depp appeared as the moonman during the VMA broadcast

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Amber Heard's sister Whitney voiced her disgust with MTV after the network chose Johnny Depp to appear as the VMA moonman during its Sunday night broadcast.

Almost three months after the six-week defamation trial between Heard and Depp, the actress' sister took to Instagram to share her unfiltered thoughts. 

She wrote, "MTV YOU'RE DISGUSTING AND CLEARLY DESPERATE! I REALLY HOPE THAT NONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO MADE THIS CALL HAVE DAUGHTERS…#DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD."

Whitney was frequently pictured at her sister's side during the trial, even giving her own testimony before the jury.

Whitney Heard, right, supported her sister Amber Heard during her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Whitney Heard, right, supported her sister Amber Heard during her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. (Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures)

JOHNNY DEPP IS MTV VMAS MOONMAN DURING SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT AWARD SHOW: 'NEEDED THE WORK'

During the MTV show, Depp's face was superimposed onto the VMA's signature moonman, which is handed out to winners in statue form. 

Depp told the crowd, "I just want you guys to know I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any ol' thing you need."

His appearance was met with praise, bewilderment and dislike by viewers. 

Johnny Depp appeared as the VMAs "moonman" during the broadcast.

Johnny Depp appeared as the VMAs "moonman" during the broadcast. (MTV VMA 22)

Amber Heard and Depp were married for just over a year before going through a nasty dual-defamation trial, which the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor won, being awarded $10 million. Heard was awarded $2 million in her counter-suit.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battled in court for six weeks over a dual-defamation lawsuit. The two were married for a little over a year.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battled in court for six weeks over a dual-defamation lawsuit. The two were married for a little over a year. (John Shearer/WireImage)

After the trial, Heard not only filed an appeal, but also hired a new defense team.

Whitney Heard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

