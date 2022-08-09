Johnny Depp signs 7-figure deal with Dior after defamation trial victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp has inked an endorsement deal worth seven figures with French fashion house Dior, a source close to the actor confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star will be the face of Dior's cologne Savauge as part of a multi-year agreement, sources told TMZ.

The gossip site reported that Depp, 59, hammered out the deal after fashion photographer Greg Williams attended one of Depp and English guitarist Jeff Beck's concerts in Paris.

NYC's PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM DELETES PROFILE OF JOHNNY DEPP LAWYER AFTER BACKLASH

Depp first signed with Dior in 2015, and the fashion brand stuck with him through his nasty divorce from Amber Heard. After Heard accused him of domestic violence, Dior stopped airing his Sauvage commercial on TV but didn't drop him as an ambassador, according to reports.

After Depp won a sweeping victory at the defamation trial against Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, Dior resurrected the fragrance ad.

A seven-member jury awarded Depp $10.35 million, finding that the "Aquaman" actress had defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

The panel handed Heard $2 million in her countersuit, but Depp was the clear winner in the six-week court battle.

UNSEALED DEPP V. HEARD COURT DOCS REVEAL ‘AQUAMAN’ ACTRESS WAS ‘EXOTIC DANCER’

Both sides have said they are appealing the June 1 verdict.

After the trial wrapped, Sauvage sales at Sephora and Ulta spiked, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Depp's ex was spotted in Israel earlier this month dining with music journalist and supporter Eve Barlow, who was barred from the trial for tweeting during the proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress took her 1-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on her jaunt to the Holy Land.

A spokesperson for Dior didn't immediately return a request for comment.