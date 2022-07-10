Johnny Depp appears to address Amber Heard defamation trial in songs on new Jeff Beck album

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp seemed to speak his mind about the multi-million dollar defamation trial he was involved with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, through new music on the soon-to-be released album with British guitarist Jeff Beck.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed Depp on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

The 59-year-old actor will release a catalog of songs on Friday with Beck entitled "18," with two of the ballads on the 13-track album reportedly written by Depp.

One line of lyrics leaked to The Sunday Times has Depp singing: "I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night."

On the track "Sad Motherf---kin’ Parade," Depp belts out, "You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch … If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand."

The album has been in the works for the last three years, and also includes covers of Motown musicians, in addition to songs from the Beach Boys, John Lennon and Velvet Underground.

"When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity," Beck said. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too."

"This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" is one of Depp’s original songs, and also the opening track on the album.

"I was blown away by it," Beck said of the track. "That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me."

Beck and Depp have been touring throughout Europe since the trial ended in June, and the actor reportedly "isn't even talking about the trial" anymore and "just wants his career back."

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," a source told People. " Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict , he isn't gloating about it."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star initially sought a $50 million payout over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote that didn’t specifically name him, but discussed her experiences with domestic abuse at the hands of a former partner. Heard counter sued for $100 million in damages.

In a unique twist, Heard's legal team filed for a mistrial on Friday alleging that the wrong juror was seated on the jury throughout the trial.

According to the filing, included in the "Jury Panel List" was an individual who had a date of birth in 1945, meaning the individual would have been 77 years old during the trial. However, an individual who is 52 years old and lives at the same address as the 77-year-old was the person who appeared for jury duty and sat on the jury, the filing alleges.

"The individual who appeared for jury duty with this name was obviously the younger one. Thus, the 52-year-old- sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11," the filing states.

The filing states that the "safeguards" apparently didn't work in this instance and the correct identity of the juror wasn't verified.

Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that the allegation made by Heard's legal team is "not grounds for a mistrial or for the verdict to be overturned."

Rahmani said that the juror mix-up could have been "an innocent mistake, in which case Heard’s argument will fail."

"Even if it was intentional, her lawyers will have to prove that the juror misconduct would have resulted in a challenge for cause. That means the wrong juror could not have been fair and impartial. That’s a tough hurdle for them to overcome," Rahmani said.

"Fairfax County's Juror Questionnaire webpage furthers this goal by requiring all County residents to login using their 7-digit Juror number, Zip code, and 'Birth Date'… Those safeguards are in place and relied upon by the parties to verify the identity of the correct juror, to ensure due process and a fair trial for all litigants," the filing states.

The new filing comes just a week after Heard's legal team asked a judge to toss out the $10.35 million judgment made in favor of Johnny Depp , arguing that it wasn't supported by the evidence.

"The verdict is excessive as a matter of law in light of the evidence and law, and should be set aside," they wrote.

