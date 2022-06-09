Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck announce joint album release for July as actor celebrates 59th birthday

Johnny Depp began touring with Beck in the UK prior to his defamation trial verdict against Amber Heard

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Johnny Depp and legendary guitarist Jeff Beck are set to release a joint album July 15 after the actor joined Beck for his European tour. 

The album includes 13 tracks, most of which are covers, including hits from the Beach Boys and Marvin Gaye. Depp is also including two original songs, including, "This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" an homage to the actress. 

"It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," Depp said in a statement Thursday, the actor's 59th birthday. 

Beck had unofficially teased the LP at a concert appearance last week, according to Variety. 

Jeff Beck, left, appears at the 59th Ivor Novello Awards in London May 22, 2014, and Johnny Depp appears at the European premiere of the film, "The Rum Diary," in London Nov. 3, 2011. Beck and Depp will release an album, "18," July 15. 

Jeff Beck, left, appears at the 59th Ivor Novello Awards in London May 22, 2014, and Johnny Depp appears at the European premiere of the film, "The Rum Diary," in London Nov. 3, 2011. Beck and Depp will release an album, "18," July 15.  (AP Photo)

The album, "18," was apparently named after the energy both artists felt when recording and performing together. 

"We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title, too," Beck revealed in a statement.

Beck is pushing the album on social media, posting a hand-drawn picture of two men in T-shirts with a caption promoting one of the Depp originals on the album.

"Jeff Beck & Johnny Depps New Single "This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr" available now on all streaming platforms. Don’t forget to pre-order their upcoming album 18 which will be released on July 15th!" 

Actor Johnny Depp smiles at fans after a break on the final day of his defamation trial against Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va., May 27, 2022.

Actor Johnny Depp smiles at fans after a break on the final day of his defamation trial against Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va., May 27, 2022. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

The album cover will feature the same image, designed by Beck's wife, Sandra. A vinyl version of the album will be released in September, according to Variety. 

The duo began playing together in 2016, with Beck later often playing alongside Depp and his group, the Hollywood Vampires. Depp and Beck began to record together in 2019. 

Depp joined Beck on his European tour following the actor's headline-breaking defamation trial against actress and ex-wife Amber Heard. 

A Virginia jury found both Depp and Heard were defamed, awarding Depp over $10 million in damages and Heard $2 million in damages. 

Depp will also be joining Beck on the next leg of his European tour prior to the album release. The tour is expected to kick off June 19, according to Rolling Stone. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

