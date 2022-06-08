Johnny Depp mobbed by 'Happy Birthday'-singing fans on last night of UK tour with Jeff Beck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Johnny Depp was mobbed by fans in Northern England this week on the last night of his tour with British guitarist Jeff Beck.

The fans sang "Happy Birthday" to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star as he signed autographs and took photos outside the York Barbican theater in York after the show before getting on the tour bus just before midnight.

Depp will turn 59 on Thursday.

Depp left for England to join Beck after testifying in his multi-million dollar defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard in Virginia.

He was awarded more than $10 million in damages by the jury after they decided Heard had defamed him three times in her 2018 op-ed that claimed he had abused her during their marriage without using his name.

Depp's lawyers argued in court that Heard's article had destroyed his reputation and ruined his career based on "lies."

The jury awarded Heard $2 million after finding Depp’s lawyer had defamed her in one statement.

The verdict is considered a big win for Depp who had the burden of proof in the trial.

The multi-week trial captivated social media and the jury deliberated for 13 hours over three days before coming to a decision.

Heard has said she plans to appeal the verdict.

After joining TikTok this week and amassing more than seven million followers, Depp left a lengthy message thanking his supporters in a caption of a video.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," he wrote. "We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."