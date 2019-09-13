Johnny Depp refuses ex Amber Heard's demand for documents on arrests, substance abuse

Johnny Depp says he won't turn over records related to his arrests and drug and alcohol treatment after his ex, Amber Heard, demanded them as part of her defense in his $50 million defamation suit.

Depp filed the lawsuit in March after his ex-wife wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not mention the actor by name, he claims that the blow to his reputation cost him a part in an upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean” project.

JOHNNY DEPP'S ATTORNEYS TO SUBPOENA JAMES FRANCO AFTER ALLEGEDLY SEEN IN SURVEILLANCE WITH AMBER HEARD: REPORT

According to documents obtained by Deadline, Heard asked the court for materials related to Depp’s “drug and alcohol abuse,” “incidents of domestic violence and abuse” and, perhaps most sensitive of all, any documents having to do with any past arrests.

“Mr. Depp cannot seek to litigate the truth of Ms. Heard’s allegations about his violent and abusive behavior while intoxicated, insist on proceeding without a protective order, and then blithely refuse to produce evidence that confirms the truth of those allegations on grounds of relevance and ‘privacy,’” said Heard’s lawyer in the documents.

AMBER HEARD DENIES BURNING JOHNNY DEPP WITH CIGARETTE DURING FIGHT

“In Mr. Depp’s self-serving view, his privacy justifies denying discovery essential to Ms. Heard’s defense, but somehow does not justify the entry of a standard protective order.”

Heard is represented by Roberta Kaplan, the co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. She believes that showing a judge that her allegations are true will help her defeat the defamation case. As a result, they asked a judge for the records related to Depp’s substance abuse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Amber Heard, previously arrested and jailed for violent domestic abuse, and then caught on tape and by dozens of eyewitnesses for her hoax accusing Johnny Depp of violent domestic abuse, is staring at her trial,” Depp’s representative Adam Waldman told Deadline. “Now her new #Timesup lawyers try to thread a difficult needle — desperately fight to get the case dismissed out of court for the 3rd time, sweep the unambiguous testimonial evidence of her crimes under seal to hide it from the public and embolden her (curiously silent) hoax-enablers, and smear Johnny Depp with additional false innuendo. All while arguing the abuse defamation she inflicted on Johnny Depp was somehow not about Johnny Depp.”