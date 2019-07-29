Amber Heard denies burning Johnny Depp with cigarette during fight

Amber Heard's attorneys slammed allegations that she put out a lit cigarette on ex-husband Johnny Depp during a fight.

Over the weekend, court documents emerged in which Depp, 56, accused Heard, 33, of burning him with a cigarette during an altercation in March 2015; the documents included a photo of Depp on a gurney with a bandaged finger and what his team says was a cigarette burn on his face.

Depp alleged that the fight was over his requesting a post-nuptial agreement with Heard, whom he married in 2014. The former "Pirates of the Caribbean" star says the discussion led Heard into "a rage."

The actor claims in the filing, which stems from his defamation suit against a newspaper that referred to him as a "wife-beater," that Heard "screamed at him abusively," driving him to drink. His attorneys noted that Depp "sought to avoid Ms. Heard by going to the downstairs bar in the house," where he "poured himself a vodka and drank it."

Depp alleged that Heard threw two bottles at him during the incident, and that one made contact, cutting his finger. Depp, in the filing, admitted that he "wrote on a mirror and walls in blood and oil paint" after the incident, but denied initial reports that he urinated all over the house when it happened.

Depp also described two other alleged abusive incidents of which Heard previously accused him.

In a response filing, Heard claimed that she and Depp got into an altercation on a private flight in May 2014 after he flew into a jealous rage that she was set to work with actor James Franco. "I stood up, and Johnny kicked me in the back, causing me to fall over. Johnny threw his boot at me while I was on the ground," she wrote. "Johnny continued to scream obscenities until he went into the plane bathroom and passed out locked in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight."

Depp said in his filing that Heard was "verbally harassing" him during the flight and that, in an alleged effort to "calm" the actress, he "stretched his leg out to playfully tap her on the bottom with his foot, but not reach her." At that point, Depp says Heard "took great offense at this harmless act and continued to verbally berate" him. Depp claims that he then slept on the floor of the plane bathroom.

The exes also disagree on allegations surrounding an April 2014 Bahamas trip. Heard claimed that Depp slapped her, kicked her and kicked a hole in a door, and noted that Depp's live-in private nurse flew out to help with what Heard said were "manic episodes." Depp refuted the claim, saying the nurse was there to aid him in detoxing from a dependency on painkillers and accused Heard of withholding medication from him.

Heard's reps told The Blast of Depp's claims, "This allegation is absurd, offensive and categorically untrue. This photograph proves nothing — apart from the fact that Johnny Depp is desperate to throw out any outlandish allegation to deflect attention from his physical and ongoing psychological abuse of Amber Heard."

Depp is also suing Heard for defamation to the tune of $50 million, alleging that her abuse allegations have cost him work and income.

Heard has asked a judge to dismiss Depp's suit.