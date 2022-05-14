Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Kelly Rizzo says she ‘still talks’ to Bob Saget: ‘He’s still my husband’

The late 'Full House' star died unexpectedly Jan. 9 at 65

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Rizzo says she still considers the late comedian, Bob Saget, her husband.

The "Eat Travel Rock" host talked about her loss on Wednesday to a panel of women that have all lost their spouses. 

"It’s like, he’s still my husband," Rizzo said to Amanda Kloots. "It’s not like, ‘Oh, he’s my former husband.’ It’s like … the relationship is different now. It’s just — it is what it is."

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo married in October 2018.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo married in October 2018. (Getty Images)

Kloots lost her own husband, Nick Cordero, to Covid-19 complications in 2020. Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. The 65-year-old had performed in the area as part of his stand-up tour.

BOB SAGET'S WIFE KELLY RIZZO SPEAKS OUT ABOUT 'FULL HOUSE' STAR'S UNEXPECTED DEATH: 'SO COMPLETELY SHATTERED'

In February, a medical examiner announced the comedian died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.

Rizzo continued to tell the panel of women how she keeps Saget’s memory alive. "I mean, I still talk to him and have his pictures everywhere," she said.

Kelly Rizzo shared that she still considers the late comedian, Bob Saget, her husband.

Kelly Rizzo shared that she still considers the late comedian, Bob Saget, her husband. (Getty Images)

Saget is survived by his three daughters: Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29. He shares his children with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. 

During the panel discussion, Rizzo shared that his daughters recently paid her a visit and were able to see first-hand his lingering presence in her life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"His girls came to stay with me for, you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, ‘So it’s kind of like a museum to your dad, so don’t freak out but yes, he’s everywhere,'" Rizzo said. "And then they’ll catch me, like, talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like, ‘Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?’"

Rizzo shared in April that she moved out of the house she shared with Saget in an Instagram Q & A.

Actor/comedian Bob Saget on stage at the 'Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget' on the Warner Brothers Lot on August 3, 2008 in Burbank, California.

Actor/comedian Bob Saget on stage at the 'Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget' on the Warner Brothers Lot on August 3, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, yes, I moved — you figured it out," Rizzo said in an Instagram video after reports surfaced that she was selling her Brentwood home. 

Rizzo married Saget in October 2018 after becoming engaged in November 2017.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending