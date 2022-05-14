Kelly Rizzo says she ‘still talks’ to Bob Saget: ‘He’s still my husband’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Rizzo says she still considers the late comedian, Bob Saget, her husband.

The "Eat Travel Rock" host talked about her loss on Wednesday to a panel of women that have all lost their spouses.

"It’s like, he’s still my husband," Rizzo said to Amanda Kloots. "It’s not like, ‘Oh, he’s my former husband.’ It’s like … the relationship is different now. It’s just — it is what it is."

Kloots lost her own husband, Nick Cordero, to Covid-19 complications in 2020. Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. The 65-year-old had performed in the area as part of his stand-up tour.

In February, a medical examiner announced the comedian died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.

Rizzo continued to tell the panel of women how she keeps Saget’s memory alive. "I mean, I still talk to him and have his pictures everywhere," she said.

Saget is survived by his three daughters: Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29. He shares his children with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

During the panel discussion, Rizzo shared that his daughters recently paid her a visit and were able to see first-hand his lingering presence in her life.

"His girls came to stay with me for, you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, ‘So it’s kind of like a museum to your dad, so don’t freak out but yes, he’s everywhere,'" Rizzo said. "And then they’ll catch me, like, talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like, ‘Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?’"

Rizzo shared in April that she moved out of the house she shared with Saget in an Instagram Q & A.

"So, yes, I moved — you figured it out," Rizzo said in an Instagram video after reports surfaced that she was selling her Brentwood home.

Rizzo married Saget in October 2018 after becoming engaged in November 2017.