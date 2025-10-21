John Stamos doesn’t hold back when asked if he would bring Lori Loughlin 'into the fold' of his marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When asked on a podcast this week if he would bring a newly single Lori Loughlin into his relationship with his wife, John Stamos had a definitive answer.

"Would you bring her into the fold?" the "Good Guys" podcast co-host Ben Soffer asked Stamos, adding that the top question they received from fans for him was whether he’d leave his wife, Caitlin McHugh, for Loughlin.

But Soffer said he and co-host Josh Peck would rather ask if he’d want Loughlin to join him and his wife in an unconventional relationship.

"Come on, Aunt Becky, bring her in. Bring her into the fold," Soffer said some fans ask, referring to her character from "Full House."

Stamos questioned if they meant a "threesome," and they clarified it was more of a polyamory/open marriage question.

"No," he answered. "I’m not Mormon."

After that, they began to discuss the swinger lifestyle, and he said, in his opinion, "It never works" — except for a few sets of couples he knows.

Stamos went on to say that he and his wife are supporting Loughlin as she navigates her separation from her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Loughlin and Giannulli announced their separation earlier this month after nearly 28 years of marriage.

"She put up with a lot over the years with this guy," he said.

"She is an angel, and she always made things better," he shared, calling Giannulli a "narcissist" and adding that he’ll never speak to him again.

"I think when you have a wife like that, and a family, how do you do that? How do you bust that up?" he asked.

In "Full House," Stamos and Loughlin played husband and wife — Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky. The popular sitcom ran from 1987 to 1995.

The 62-year-old said people always assume there was something romantic between him and Loughlin, but he emphasized they’ve always just been friends.

He admitted that he once called Loughlin the "one who got away" in an interview before he met McHugh.

"It was interesting," he said. "There was a very small window for the two of us being single at the same time."

The actor said he didn’t want to "belittle" his relationships down to the musical "Grease," but compared Loughlin to Sandy before her transformation and ex-wife Rebecca Romijn to Sandy after.

He said at the time he was more attracted to "rebellious" women.

Stamos married former Victoria’s Secret model Rebecca Romijn from 1998 until their divorce in 2005.

"Lori was so sweet," he admitted. "I loved working with her, but she was just too nice for me."

He said that he even thought that he and Loughlin had made out on a ride at Disneyland once, but she denied to him that it happened.

"So, I don’t know if I made it up in my mind — you know, some kind of fantasy," he laughed.

Stamos married McHugh in 2018. They have one son, a 7-year-old named Billy, who is Stamos' only child.