Lori Loughlin praises law enforcement 5 years after college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin is praising law enforcement five years after her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal.

During a recent interview, the "Full House" alum, who stars in the upcoming Prime Video series "On Call," opened up about how her role as Lieutenant Bishop gave her a whole new outlook.

"It was really exciting and gave me a whole new appreciation for law enforcement," Loughlin told Entertainment Tonight.

Not only did Loughlin's role require a hefty amount of time mentally preparing with "ride-a-longs" with real police officers, it required a physical transformation as well.

"I was game for anything. Like when I first showed up, they were like, ‘Your highlights are going to go,’and I was like, ‘Fine.’ No makeup, dark hair pulled back, uniform and just [a] very raw [look] and I jumped at the chance. I was so excited."

"I didn't know I had it in me — to be that bada--," she added.

This marks Loughlin's first major role since being arrested for her involvement in the college admissions scandal in 2019.

In one of her first major interviews since the infamous scandal, the "Full House" alum spoke with First For Women in April about forgiveness and moving forward.

"Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again,’" she said in the outlet’s cover story. "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."

"For me, it’s just persevering and, as an actress, I hear ‘no’ a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity," she continued. "My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life."

While she did not directly address the scandal, she spoke about asking for forgiveness.

"Actually, I try to be a forgiving person. I’m not one to hold onto stuff. Stuff happens to everyone. We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too," Loughlin said.

"My family wasn’t one to hold grudges. I didn’t grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren’t forgiven," she continued. "No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short."

In 2020, Loughlin served two months in prison, completed 150 hours of community service and paid a $150,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from making payments to William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the scam, to get her daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.