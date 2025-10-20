John Stamos blames Lori Loughlin's 'narcissist' husband for her involvement in college admissions scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Stamos defended his "Full House" co-star Lori Loughlin for putting up "with a lot over the years" during her relationship with estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Loughlin and Giannulli are "living apart" now after 27 years of marriage, representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital. "There are no legal proceedings underway."

During Monday's episode of the "Good Guys" podcast, Stamos claimed it was the fashion designer who was responsible for getting Loughlin caught up in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Their separation came five years after the couple were entangled in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud related to paying hundreds of thousands in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

"40 years I’ve known her," Stamos said. "You can see through people after a few years. This woman’s a saint. I’m just heartbroken for her right now."

Stamos "really tried to be there" for his former co-star during the scandal, and claimed that Giannulli was "a terrible narcissist."

"I’m not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not. I know she didn’t," he said before claiming Giannulli "dragged her through that."

"She’s not a liar. She’s a saint," Stamos said before remembering he called to check on Loughlin when the scandal news broke. She allegedly told him that "Mossimo handles all that stuff."

Loughlin served nearly three months in prison and Giannulli served five months behind bars. They were released in December 2020 and April 2021.

"She goes to f--ing prison for this a--hole for three months, right? And he goes for whatever," Stamos said. "And in typical Lori fashion, I said, ‘How was it?’ She goes, ‘You know, I met a lot of nice ladies in there. We have a book club.'"

He continued, "She didn’t deserve to be dragged through that … I know for a fact it was all him."

Stamos admitted that Loughlin was "just devastated" to split up with her husband of 27 years.

"For a girl who, you know, has lived her life really well, [is] a good person, a good mother, a good wife," he said. "I know all this for a fact. To be thrown into, now, this separation and exploding, blowing up her family this way. And I just hate to see her go through this."

When asked about cheating allegations, Stamos was "taking a fifth," but noted, "Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core."

Loughlin recently made light of the scandal when she played a version of herself in an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." In the episode, main character Larry David helps the actress get into a country club when she’s bogged down with her legal drama.

Her character also has a fake handicapped license plate and cheats at golf.

In an interview with First for Women last year , Loughlin talked about perseverance.

"Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again,’" she said. "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."