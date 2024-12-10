John Stamos' wife jokes he 'went through everyone else' before he married her

John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, don't take themselves too seriously.

The couple married in 2018, and McHugh told Fox News Digital they keep their relationship strong by spending time together, but she also gave a tongue-in-cheek answer.

"I guess it has been a long time in Hollywood. Not in real life, but we spend a lot of time together," McHugh, who stars in the new movie "The Invisible Raptor," told Fox News Digital after being asked about their secret to a successful marriage. She joked, "There's a lot of good communication and stuff. But really, I wonder if it's just that he went through everyone else already. I was the last one."

Over the years, the "Full House" star has dated several high-profile women before he became a family man, including Paula Abdul, Denise Richards, Teri Copley and Denise Richards, and he married Rebecca Romijn.

DAVE COULIER DEFENDS JOHN STAMOS AFTER ACTOR IS RIDICULED FOR ‘INSULTING’ TRIBUTE

Stamos, 61, and Romijn were married from 1998 until 2004.

He and McHugh, 38, married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Billy, the same year.

WATCH: Caitlin McHugh Stamos calls son, 6, a ‘hambone and a half just like his dad’

"[Billy] is a hambone and a half, I like to say, just like his dad – has not fallen far from the tree at all," she said, explaining that Billy is in dance class and had his first recital last summer.

"He just loves making other kids laugh. He's got all these little girls with crushes on him and stuff. I mean, he can't help it. It's just who he is. But unlike us, he's more athletic, too. He's on the basketball team, and he likes to do sporty things, and we don't understand that at all, but we're supportive of whatever he chooses to take interest in. And luckily, for better or worse, entertaining is definitely a part of him."

McHugh said that since he was 4, parenting the 6-year-old has been "wonderful. Two and 3 were like crazy."

"There's a lot of good communication and stuff. But really, I wonder if it's just that he went through everyone else already. I was the last one." — Caitlin McHugh

"There was just constant suicide-murder watch with my toddler," she joked. "It was just, I didn't know what was going to go down. And I felt constantly overwhelmed. But now he’s just like a little dude. He's like my little buddy and best friend. Now, you know, I could take a place and hang out."

She said the two can now have "deep conversations," with the caveat that the 6-year-old will still "like come and fart in my face or whatever, but he's hilarious."

And while she said he’s clearly a blend of her husband and herself, he’s got a "real personality of his own. And I love seeing him becoming his own person … He falls close to the trees, very much a mixture of my husband and I, but he also is his own person and [has] his own life experiences. And getting to know him is the greatest thing."

JOHN STAMOS CLAIMS CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY ‘KICKED ME OUT’ FOR BEING ‘TOO ANNOYING’

For the holidays, McHugh joked that her family is getting "the ‘F’ out of dodge" for a Christmas in Paris.

WATCH: John Stamos’ wife gives tongue-in-cheek answer to why their marriage is successful

"I will say that normally we host, and we do a lot here. We host all – usually all of the things. But this year I would like to go elsewhere," she explained.

She said after seeing ads for Christmas markets on social media, "now I want to go to Europe for Christmas and thank God we're doing it."

McHugh revealed that she "came out of retirement" for her role in horror-comedy "The Invisible Raptor," which spoofs the "Jurassic Park" movies.

"I just want everyone, I think everyone, to lose weight in the audience just from laughing," she said of the movie, which is out this month. "Just the amount of calories they will burn. Don't worry about whatever amount of sweets and popcorn you have during the movie. You're going to burn all those calories laughing. You're not probably going to learn anything. You know, don't expect like a big science thing or big society issue-solving in this film. It is really just a good time for some good laughs and a nice little escape from reality on Spielberg County."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

McHugh joked that she's been preparing for this role since she was a child, reading all the Michael Crichton books.

"It started in the fifth grade. I read every single Michael Crichton, ‘Jurassic Park,’ you know, all of his books. Those thick, thick books in the fifth grade. I did not know what I was preparing for, but as it turns out, it was ‘Invisible Raptor.'"

WATCH: Caitlin McHugh Stamos says her new comedy ‘The Invisible Raptor’ is a love letter to Steven Spielberg

She said the director, herself and everyone else involved are obsessed with the "Jurassic" movies.

"And so it really comes from the love of all those movies," she revealed. "And I really feel like it shows in the film, too. It really is a love letter to Spielberg."

She joked that she didn’t have to rewatch the "Jurassic" movies to research for the film, "but I did. Not all of them, but I did some of them. I mean, ‘Jurassic Park’ is so classic, and it is so good, and it was totally honest and true. I did read all those books. I was a fun geek."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She said she met the filmmakers at Comic-Con.

"I'm just a nerd, really. And so, in preparing for this movie, I mean, I was lucky in that they had actually kind of written it for me," she added. "They said when they were writing it, they had me in mind to play it. So I was just me."

McHugh said she has no imminent acting plans after "The Invisible Raptor."

"I came out of retirement to do this movie," she said, adding that she only did it because the filmmakers were good friends, and then "I am back in retirement. But I did say, I say this with the little caveat, if there's an ‘Invisible Raptor 2,’ I will come out for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McHugh, whose previous acting credits include "Law & Order: SVU," "The Vampire Diaries" and "Rescue Me," said she spends most of her time on her nonprofit, her podcast and bracelet company. "And I'm a mom. And so I feel very full with those things. And I think one actor or one-and-a-half little actors in our house is plenty. I don't know if I need to continue to do that. The world has enough actors."