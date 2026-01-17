John Mellencamp shares his unconventional advice to his children about work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While most parents push their kids toward careers, John Mellencamp is doing the opposite.

The 74-year-old rocker said he has never encouraged his children to get jobs, telling them they should focus on doing what makes them happy instead of working a 9-to-5 job.

"I’m the only father in the world that does not encourage their kids to work," Mellencamp joked during a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience." "It’s like, what do you want to go to work for?"

The "Jack & Diane" singer is the father of five children: daughter Michelle, 55, whom he shares with ex-wife Priscilla Esterline; daughters Teddi, 44, and Justice, 40, with ex-wife Victoria Granucci.

Mellencamp also has sons Hud, 31, and Speck, 30, with wife Elaine Irwin.

Despite his blunt suggestion, Mellencamp said his kids haven’t exactly followed his advice.

"It’s just like, f--- that work stuff. Do what you want to do. You’re 31 years old. You’re handsome. You’re 31 years old, you could beat anybody up in the room," he said. "But I think he’s getting to the age where he wants to get a job."

Mellencamp admitted he has mixed feelings about his son potentially wanting to work, especially since Hud still lives near his father.

"And I don’t want him to leave because he still lives on my property. And it’s nice. I love having him there," he said.

Mellencamp added that having his adult children close by is something he values more than independence or career milestones.

"It’s nice to be able to pick up the phone and have one of your kids come over quickly," he added.

The rock legend has spoken openly in the past about family, health and staying connected to his children as he gets older.

Mellencamp previously opened up about his daughter Teddi and her ongoing cancer battle.

He urged the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star to move back to Indiana so he can be closer to her as she undergoes treatment.

"I have tried to talk her into moving back home," Mellencamp said on "Today," earlier this week.

"I said, ‘Move back to Indiana, bring the kids and just come back and live in Indiana,’ but she won’t do it," he added.

Teddi first revealed in March 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma. In April 2025, she shared that the cancer had progressed to Stage IV and spread to her brain and lungs.

She later underwent surgery to remove tumors from her brain, explaining at the time that doctors discovered additional tumors while performing the procedure.