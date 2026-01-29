John Leguizamo under fire for demanding fans choose between him and ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Leguizamo is drawing a clear line in the sand.

The actor, known for his roles in movies like "Moulin Rouge!" and "Romeo + Juliet," shared a pointed message on Instagram Wednesday, making one thing clear: If any of his fans support ICE, he doesn't want them as fans.

"If you follow ICE, don't follow me, don't come to my shows, and don't watch my movies," Leguizamo said in a short video that he captioned, "Abolish ice!"

JOHN LEGUIZAMO TORCHES DEAN CAIN AS ‘LOSER’ FOR JOINING ICE, BUT SUPERMAN ACTOR OFFERS GENTLE REPLY

Several of his Instagram followers voiced their support, with one calling him "a good man."

"Bout to go put on Romeo + Juliet right now King," another fan wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO

Others were more critical. One person commented, "Sure, I'll just get in my time machine and go back to the 90s where you had 2 watchable movies in total."

"No problem big dawg didn't watch anyways," read another reply.

Talk show host Joe "Pags" Pagliarulo weighed in as well, telling the actor, "You think you have more of an impact than you do. This take is so completely unintelligent it hurts. Maybe just say words people write for you. You're better at that."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Leguizamo for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Leguizamo is hardly the first celebrity to join the national conversation on ICE, or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Following the fatal shootings of anti-ICE agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis this month, several stars have used their platform to speak about the issue, with many critical of the situation.

Natalie Portman spoke with Deadline this week at the Sundance Film Festival, stating, "What’s going on in our country right now is absolutely horrific with what the federal government, Trump’s government, Kristi Noem, ICE, what they are doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity."

"Fatal Attraction" star Glenn Close spoke out in a video post to her 1 million Instagram followers, saying she felt "compelled" to say something after what transpired in Minneapolis. "I am outraged and sickened by what is happening under the Trump regime: the cruelty, inhumanity, and arrogance, the voracious corruption, the cowardice, the sickening hypocrisy, the blatant manipulation of facts, and now the cold-blooded murder of American citizens," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, Dean Cain, who was signed in as an honorary ICE officer last year, has been regularly sharing posts and videos in support of the law enforcement agency.

When Ethan Hawke commented to Variety this week, "There’s a kind of fear in the air that I’ve never felt before, and it’s not America," Cain quipped, "Try being a conservative, pal."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.