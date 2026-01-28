Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

CBP/Border Patrol agents placed on administrative leave after deadly confrontation with Alex Pretti

Two agents who fired their weapons are no longer on field duty as the Department of Homeland Security called move 'standard procedure'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published | Updated
‘Extravagant’ statements from DHS about Alex Pretti death ‘didn’t play well’: Brit Hume Video

‘Extravagant’ statements from DHS about Alex Pretti death ‘didn’t play well’: Brit Hume

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume assesses comments from the Department of Homeland Security in regards to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal agent on ‘Special Report.’

Two U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Border Patrol agents who fired their weapons during a deadly confrontation with Alex Pretti have been placed on administrative leave, Fox News has learned. 

The move is standard procedure and should not be viewed as any suspicion of wrongdoing, the Department of Homeland Security said.  The agents are no longer on field duty, for now.

Pretti, a Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, was shot and killed Saturday by Border Patrol agents while recording federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis. 

JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP ADMIN FROM 'DESTROYING OR ALTERING' EVIDENCE IN DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

A cabinet official addresses reporters as a firearm image is displayed behind her on a large screen.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks beside a screen showing an image of a handgun during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2026. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Video footage appeared to show him attempting to help a woman knocked down by agents, when he was sprayed with an irritant, pushed to the ground and beaten. 

The footage showed an agent pulling Pretti's suspected gun, a 9 mm pistol, from his waistband before other agents fired nearly a dozen shots in his direction.

One Border Patrol agent fired his CBP-issued Glock 19, and a second officer fired his CBP-issued Glock 47.

Before the shooting, agents were conducting operations as civilians in the area were yelling and blowing whistles, officials said. Authorities told the civilians to stay on the sidewalk to prevent them from impeding law enforcement actions. 

Officials said Pretti "resisted" when authorities tried to take him into custody and a struggle ensued.

BILL CLINTON SAYS TRUMP ADMIN 'TOLD US NOT TO BELIEVE WHAT WE'VE SEEN' AFTER LATEST MINNESOTA SHOOTING

Alex Pretti memorial

A portrait stands at a memorial for Alex Pretti on Jan. 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pretti, an ICU nurse at a VA medical center, died on January 24 after being shot multiple times during an altercation with U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Eat Street district of Minneapolis. Two Border Patrol agents who fired their weapons during the altercation have been placed on administrative leave.  ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

During the struggle, an unidentified Border Patrol agent yelled, "He's got a gun!" multiple times, according to the report.

The deadly shooting was the second in Minneapolis amid heightened tensions between federal immigration authorities and anti-ICE agitators. Many have been seen following law enforcement and impeding their operations. 

Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed earlier this month by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent when, officials said, she tried to ram him with her vehicle after refusing to get out. 

Alex Pretti's death is not a 'one size fits all' situation: Will Cain Video

Amid escalating tensions, President Donald Trump sent border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis, where he met with local officials. In addition, Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino and an unspecified number of agents will be leaving Minnesota. 

Fox News Digital's Alex Koch contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
