John Leguizamo torches Dean Cain as a 'loser' for joining ICE, but Superman actor offers gentle reply

Actor John Leguizamo slammed former Superman actor Dean Cain as a "loser" after Cain announced that he is planning on becoming an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Fox News's "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Wednesday.

The "Moulin Rouge!" actor posted a video to his Instagram account on Friday, torching Cain's decision to join ICE and calling the former "Superman" star a "moron."

"What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?" Leguizamo questioned. "What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been."

The actor responded to Leguizamo's criticisms of him on X, issuing a gentle reply to the "Ice Age" actor's harsh words.

"He’s a good actor— I like his stuff," Cain posted in response to an article from The Hollywood Reporter detailing Leguizamo's criticisms of him.

Cain rose to fame in the 1990s with his performance as Clark Kent on the TV show "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Superman" actor explained that his motive to join ICE is the same as when he decided to get involved in law enforcement nearly a decade ago — to protect and serve the American people.

"Our ICE agents, who are amazing men and women, are incredible. And they're black, and they are brown and green and yellow and Japanese and whatever. They're a cross-section of Americans," he told Fox News Digital. "They are doing their job, the job that Congress wrote the laws for them to support and uphold, and they're doing the job of deporting people who are here illegally.

"If you're a legal citizen here in this country, no worries, you're great, but if you're here illegally, you've broken the law to begin with, whatever the circumstances are. You had multiple opportunities to self-deport, and the fact that these men and women who are doing their jobs are getting vilified, I had to stand up with them and for them because I think it takes people standing up to change the culture," Cain said.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Cain recently made headlines for his critical take on James Gunn's adaptation of "Superman," expressing concern over the director's comments claiming that "Superman is the story of America … an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country."

"How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?" Cain asked during an interview with TMZ. "How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters to exist for the times?"

