John Leguizamo tells ‘The View’ hosts that DEI is about undoing ‘500 years of being oppressed’

‘It’s like a White-only club,’ the progressive actor said of Trump’s DEI executive orders

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
John Leguizamo defends DEI on ‘The View’

Actor John Leguizamo claims that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is about undoing "500 years of being oppressed."

Progressive actor John Leguizamo defended Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) on Friday's episode of "The View," telling the panel these initiatives are about undoing "500 years of oppression."

During a Friday appearance on the ABC daytime talk show, Leguizamo criticized President Donald Trump’s executive orders ending federal support for DEI programs.

"It’s terrible," he said. "I mean, removing plaques of Black and Latino and women heroes. Just—I mean, what kind of action is that? It’s like a White-only club."

Actor John Leguizamo voiced support for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs during a March 21, 2024 appearance on "The View." (ABC/The View/Screengrab)

Leguizamo also suggested that DEI was supposed to give "equity" to minority groups that had previously been the victims of segregation, lynching, redlining, and other discriminatory practices.

"This was to undo 500 years of being oppressed. To give us equity. Give us a chance to get to the same level as everybody else," he continued.

After Leguizamo claimed that Americans support DEI, co-host Joy Behar said that White people dislike diversity programs because it jeopardizes their "control."

"It’s terrible," Leguizamo said. "I mean, removing plaques of Black and Latino and women heroes. Just—I mean, what kind of action is that? It’s like a White-only club." (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"Some White people," Leguizamo replied, garnering agreement from Behar. "I don’t think it’s all White people. But some White people don’t want that diversity, and that’s why [Trump] has to demonize DEI."

Leguizamo has been a strong proponent of diversity programs in the United States.

During last year's Emmy Awards, Leguizamo gave an impassioned speech about representation in Hollywood.

Actor John Leguizamo spoke out on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at the Emmys in 2024, saying that he was a proud member of "Hollywood's DEI hires."  (Getty Images)

"What’s up? I’m John Leguizamo, and I’m one of Hollywood’s DEI hires. That’s right. DEI, the D is for diligence, the E is for excellence, the I is for imagination. And everyone in this room tonight has dedicated their lives to diligence, excellence and imagination, so we are all DEI hires. And man, what a beautiful and diverse room this is tonight," he said in September.

He went on to call for the industry to produce more stories made by and about minority groups, including Black, Asian, Jewish, Arab, disabled, and LGBTQ Americans.

Several months earlier, Leguizamo took out a full-page ad in The New York Times asking Emmy voters to recognize candidates of color. 

Nikolas Lanum is a reporter for Fox News Digital.