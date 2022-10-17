John Leguizamo criticizes Super Mario Bros. remake casting, applauds 'colour-blind' casting of original movie

John Leguizamo criticized the upcoming "Super Mario" remake for lack of diversity in the movie's casting.

In a since-deleted tweet he wrote, "So glad #SuperMarioBros is getting a reboot! Obviously, it's iconic enuff [sic]. "

"But too bad they went all white! No Latinx in the leads! Groundbreaking colour-blind casting in original! Plus I'm the only one who knows how to make this movie work script-wise!" he added.

Leguizamo also shared photos of himself playing Luigi and Bob Hoskins as Mario in the original film, which was released in 1993.

"Apologise to this movie right now!" he added in the caption of one of the photos.

The animated remake will star Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy will star as Princess Peach, while Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong.

Representatives for Leguizamo and Pratt did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Producers of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" previously said that each actor was specifically cast to bring uniqueness to the characters.

"We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game," Shigeru Miyamoto said in a statement to Variety at the time.

"The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen."

The first trailer for the film was released in early October.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was originally set for a December 2022 release date, but has been delayed until April 2023.

Pratt opened up about working on the movie and revealed Mario's voice is "unlike anything you've heard."

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear," Pratt told Variety.

"It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the ‘Mario’ world before."

