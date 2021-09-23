Super Mario Bros. film taps Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen and other A-list voices

The cast for the new Super Mario Bros. movie is proving to be stacked with premier Hollywood talent right out of the gate.

For starters, actor Chris Pratt and comedian Seth Rogen will join the likes of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series "Teen Titans Go!" and the film "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies," will direct the ensemble cast, while Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto will produce the project.

Pratt and Day are cast as video game siblings Mario and Luigi, while Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach. Supervillain Bowser will be voiced by Black, and fans will see Rogen as Donkey Kong, Key as Toad, Armisen as Cranky Kong, Richardson as Kamek and Maniscalco as Spike.

"Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film illumination has made to date," Meledandri said while announcing the cast at the Nintendo Direct streaming event, according to Variety.

Nintendo is also co-financing the film alongside Universal Pictures, and producers for the title said each of the performers was cast for their ability to embody the characters they are playing.

"We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game," Miyamoto said.

"The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other," he continued. "We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen."

The Mario Bros. were created in 1983 by Shigeru Miyamoto and Gunpei Yokoi.

The Super Mario Bros. series in and of itself has reigned as the best-selling video game franchise of all time, having sold nearly 760 million copies, including nearly 390 million for the "Super Mario" title alone.

The film is set to hit theaters on Dec. 21, 2022, via Universal Pictures.