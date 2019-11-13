John Cena reveals Tic Tac addiction from WWE days: 'It's pretty much 10,000 calories of straight sugar'

John Cena recently confessed to having a Tic Tac addiction during his WWE days.

The wrestler-turned-actor would go through boxes of the mints before every match, he said during an interview earlier this month on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“My thing was always Tic Tacs," he told host Kelly Clarkson. "It’s a nervous superstition that I’ve always had before we go on a broadcast, and I’ve had to wean myself off of them because I was up to, like, three boxes a day, and it’s right in the 20 minutes before broadcast."

“That’s like a child!” Clarkson said.

“Yeah, it’s pretty much 10,000 calories of straight sugar,” Cena said.

Cena, 42, said the addiction began as a way to circumvent body odor when stepping into the ring with his opponents.

“You always want to try to smell your best,” he said.

“Everyone’s given a few mulligans in the B.O. and the breath category, but we also have a nice form of policing ourselves, where if somebody has a few more mulligans than he should we kind of give him the old, ‘Hey man, it’s our office out there, could you keep it together?’” Cena explained.

For more than a decade, Cena was the face of WWE before slowly easing his way out of the ring. He then began a career in Hollywood and recently starred in the film “Playing with Fire” alongside Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo.

Cena last wrestled on an episode of “Monday Night Raw” in January, taking a pinfall loss to Finn Bálor in a four-way match that also featured Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.