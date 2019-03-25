WWE Superstars Finn Bálor and Elias perform Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' at live event

WWE Superstars are not only world-class athletes, but they are also some of the most well-rounded entertainers.

“Monday Night Raw” Superstars Finn Bálor and Elias recently gave a musical performance for the ages as they performed Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning song “Shallow” at a live event.

Elias, whose gimmick is that of a drifter-slash-guitarist, often sits atop a stool in the center of the ring with a single spotlight shining down on him. A true bad guy in nature, Elias often plays original tracks for every crowd that he’s in. These tracks, however, feature Elias strumming his guitar while trash-talking the city’s population, sports teams and any other soft spots that a city may have.

Finn Bálor, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. A world-traveled ring general, Bálor is characterized by his chiseled frame, charming good looks and thick Irish accent. The ultimate good guy, Bálor is unanimously loved by the WWE Universe. In his five years of being in WWE, Bálor has captured the NXT Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and was crowned the inaugural Universal Champion.

At the live event, Elias garnered a hugely positive reaction when he broke out the hit single “Shallow,” despite being a bad guy. Assuming the role of Bradley Cooper, Elias performed his part to a tee.

Bálor, on the other hand, performed Lady Gaga’s part of the song. The least musical of the two, Bálor still captured the attention and the hearts of the WWE Universe with his heavily-accented rendition of “Shallow.”

The segment ended when Elias quickly entered bad guy mode and abruptly attacked Bálor mid-performance. The fans were not pleased.