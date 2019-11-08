John Cena opens up about relationship with new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh: 'I'm extremely happy'

John Cena is opening up about his new relationship with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

The WWE star, 42, appeared on the "Today" show Friday to promote his new movie "Playing with Fire" and revealed that he's very content with his life right now.

"I can say with great confidence I’m extremely happy," Cena said.

He also explained if he's going to be more public with his private life from here on out.

“Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we’re not, and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue,” he said referencing his former fiancee and reality TV star Nikki Bella.

“I think if there is a learning experience for me and a takeaway for me, it’s OK to be who you are and it’s OK to establish boundaries," Cena added.

“Just because a precedent was set doesn’t mean you need to follow that precedent, as long as you take ownership of who you are,” he continued. “If you’ve done something before and it doesn’t really mesh with who you are, it’s OK to change. It’s OK to develop and grow, and that’s the journey of life.”

On Saturday, Cena and Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut in New York City for his new movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena stated, “It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date."

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," he said.

Cena was previously engaged to fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. Wrestling fans may remember the moment when John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in front of a sold-out crowd of 75,000 fans at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Fla. However, a year later, Nikki announced that her relationship with Cena had come to an end.

The breakup came as a shock to both reality TV and wrestling fans, as their relationship was front and center whenever they were featured on “Total Divas,” “Total Bellas” and WWE programming.

Eventually, Bella found love again with former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev. The couple started dating earlier this year.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.