Scarborough says Trump 'knows he's slipping' mentally, Brzezinski praises Pelosi: She's 'sharp as a tack'

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski agreed Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "sharp as a tack" while President Trump's mental capacity has "completely changed."

The co-hosts discussed the ongoing feud between Pelosi, D-Calif., and Trump, which erupted this week after Pelosi accused Trump of engaging in a "cover-up" and the president cut short a meeting on infrastructure with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Tensions escalated further Thursday when Trump blasted Pelosi at a news conference, calling her a "mess," prompting Pelosi to call for him to act "more presidential. "

Scarborough said he's known Pelosi for 25 years and she's "tougher today than she was" back then and the difference between the two is "not even close."

BARR HAMMERED FOR STATING 'SPYING DID OCCUR,' DESPITE CONFIRMATION OF TRUMP TEAM SURVEILLANCE

COMEY MEMOS CONTAINED FAR MORE SENSITIVE INFO THAN PREVIOUSLY KNOWN, FBI FILING REVEALS

"Sharp as a tack," Brzezinski said of Pelosi on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," noting she recently interviewed the speaker for 90 minutes.

Scarborough said it's "incredible" that Trump shared on Twitter a video that was doctored to make it appear that Pelosi was slurring her words at a recent event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He knows he's slipping," said Scarborough, claiming that "people closest" to Trump expressed concerns during the 2016 campaign about his "mental decline."

"People very close to him told us that he feared he was pre-dementia, that he had changed. You watch Donald Trump in the late 1980s, even in the 90s, you watch him now, he is completely changed.”