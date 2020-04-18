Joe Rogan brags about getting tested twice for coronavirus in three days, fans furious: 'More tests wasted'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Joe Rogan left his podcast listeners in a fury after the comedian boasted about getting tested not once but twice for coronavirus despite the country's testing shortages.

The comedian, 52, was candidly chatting with fellow funnyman Chris D'Elia on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast this week when he revealed he's had no problem getting tests from his "young, handsome" doctor.

"I've been tested twice already. I got tested yesterday and I got tested two days before that," Rogan bragged.

"I'm just going to test myself every three or four days, f--k it," the comic added.

The podcast was filmed and uploaded to Rogan's YouTube channel, where the two were seen sitting just feet away from one another in what appears to be the comedian's studio.

"So I'm testing everybody. So the way we're doing this here is when people come in to do the podcast, test them first, keep the f--k away from them and then give them a hug," Rogan continued, prompting laughter from his guest.

D'Elia then confirmed the two embraced before their two-hour sit-down interview.

"F--k it," D'Elia agreed. "You're the first person I've hugged in a month."

Rogan's conversation was deemed "insensitive" and "disgusting" by fans who took to his social media accounts to rip him for gloating about his access to tests as high-profile celebrities, politicians and medical workers on the front lines have insisted there needs to be more in order to save lives.

"More tests wasted," one fan criticized the host on Instagram.

"How about you guys stop wasting much needed test kits and observe the quarantine like the rest of the country?" another slammed the stars.

"Why are you still doing your podcast when there's strict rules to stay at home and social distance, don't you have any respect for the tireless health workers busting their a-- day in and day out to keep people from dying?" a fan wrote on Instagram.

"No he doesn't, he has a sauna and money," another chimed in.

"Also wasting multiple virus tests while frontline workers and the sick can't even get one! #survivaloftherichest," another slammed Rogan.

Fans' anger also poured over onto Twitter, where his followers continued to bash him for sounding like an "idiot."

"This is bulls--t," one person tweeted. "There are sick people who need tests but can't get them. This is everything wrong with our country."

"Don't get me wrong. I love Joe #Rogan but is anyone else really turned off by Rogan pulling strings to get all his rich comic buddies #CoronaVirus testing?" said another.

"@JoeRogan how about #fatteningthecurve haha," wrote another with the hashtag #coronavirus.

Other fans were left baffled by Rogan's ability to get his hands on not just one test but several.

"@joerogan can u explain why/how u got a corona virus test please," questioned another.

"Must be nice to be able to test you and your buddies for Coronavirus whenever you want to I guess money does by (sic) health," another agreed.

Rogan has yet to publicly comment on the backlash or issue an apology.

The comic appeared to ignore the backlash altogether as he boasted on April 16 that he and another guest were "rona free!"