Jim Gaffigan posts fiery rant about coronavirus test shortage

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is sounding off on the shortage of coronavirus testing kits readily available to U.S. citizens.

“What do we have to do to get the d--n US Federal Government to get a d--n Covid-19 test mass produced immediately and easily accessible to every US citizen?” he asked on Twitter on Friday.

“Why does it seem like the Federal Government STILL can’t get ahead of this? Why do I have to post this? #getusad--ntest," he added.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) issued a report after interviewing 323 hospitals across 46 states in March that shed light on the test shortage hospitals are experiencing in addition to added wait times.

"Key to the success of a whole-of-America approach to combating COVID-19 is working with our state and local partners to make sure America's healthcare providers have the tools and the resources they need to take care of patients -- including spurring private industry to ramp up production of needed materials," an HHS spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, Gaffigan followed up on his inquiry some two hours later and urged those who are “too brainwashed” to move along.

“Hey everyone I appreciate all the discourse about our ineffective Federal Government’s response. We obviously need to motivate them to do anything,” he tweeted. “This might do nothing but it’s something. I’d rather post about anything else. If you are too brainwashed, please unfollow me.”

Gaffigan isn’t the only celebrity clamoring to get tests out to citizens.

Last month, rapper Cardi B made her feelings known over the government’s response to the novel virus outbreak and called out celebrities for receiving special treatment in regard to access to testing.

"The general public, people that work regular jobs, the middle class, people that get regular paychecks, the poor or whatever the crap, they're not getting treated like the high -- the ones that are up here, the celebrities and everything,” she lamented. “They're not getting their f---ing coronavirus results the next day. The coronavirus is very much real."

As for Gaffigan, he ended his diatribe by telling everyone to simply "be safe."

"And this concludes my Good Friday quarantine meltdown about our incompetent federal government. Be safe. I love you."

As of Friday evening, the U.S. reported more than 475,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 18,000 deaths.