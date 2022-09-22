‘Full House’ stars John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin honor Bob Saget, reflect on show’s 35th anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Full House" stars John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin paid tribute to their late co-star Bob Saget at a comedy charity event Wednesday night.

"It was a friendship that I'll never have again. It was a friendship that I didn't think I would have either," Stamos told Fox News Digital exclusively at the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine charity event.

"We were there for each other through happy times, sad times, weddings, divorces, funerals," the "Big Shot" star remarked.



"It's going to be hard to go through the rest of this life without him."

Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

Sweetin, who is known for portraying Stephanie Tanner on the popular '90s sitcom, also got candid about her relationship with the late actor.

"I knew Bob my whole life," Sweetin told Fox News Digital.

"Bob was just always so good at including everyone and making everyone feel warm… welcomed and loved… he's greatly missed for that."

The "Full House" alums' comments come on the show’s 35th anniversary, and the two stars reflected on what the milestone means to them.

"I have embraced it and I love it. I'm grateful for it," Stamos noted.

"I can't believe it's been 35 years and I can't believe we have the good fortune to be able to do ‘Fuller House’ for five seasons… and to still be here with everyone, it's a real gift," Sweetin added.

Stamos and Sweetin joined top comedians and musicians at this year’s Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine charity event, where stars helped raise funds for the nonprofit Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Saget had spearheaded the annual event for 30 years.

Other celebrities who also paid tribute to the late comedian included his wife Kelly Rizzo, John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and Rosie O’Donnell.

Sweetin reflected on a special memory with Saget amid the "Full House" anniversary.

"I always remember that the very first episode of 'Full House' and the very last one that we filmed was me going out the door and coming back to hug Bob," Sweetin shared.

"That was like this really wonderful bookend of eight years of that show."