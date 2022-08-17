‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin reveals she felt Bob Saget’s presence at her wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin says she felt her late co-star Bob Saget’s presence at her wedding.

Sweetin, 40, married her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, in a romantic wedding ceremony at a private home in Malibu on July 30.

A few of her former castmates were in attendance, including Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos, and Sweetin says Saget also made a special appearance.

The actress told E! News' "Daily Pop" that as Stamos was leaving the house for the wedding, his wife, Caitlin McHugh, told him to swap shirts, since it was "not working" with his outfit.

'FULL HOUSE' STAR JODIE SWEETIN MARRIES MESCAL WASILEWSKI IN AN INTIMATE MALIBU WEDDING CEREMONY

Stamos later discovered the shirt he chose was too big for him, and realized the article of clothing belonged to his beloved co-star.

"He realized it was one of the shirts that [Saget's wife] Kelly [Rizzo] had given him out of Bob's closet," Sweetin explained.

"And it was this black button-up that Bob would always wear. Bob always had a black button-up on."

Sweetin says she was overjoyed at the fact that Saget’s spirit was present for her special day.

"Bob was there in his weird little way," she added.

"I hugged John and then… kissed the shirt and I was, like, 'Bob's here, too,'" she told "Daily Pop."

Stamos told her, "I have to tell you… Bob had to be here. He just had to be here for this."

Sweetin, who is known for portraying Stephanie Tanner on the popular '90s sitcom, has been married three times.

Bob Saget died Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rizzo also commented on Sweetin’s Instagram posts from the wedding and shared that she felt her late husband’s spirit on that day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What an honor it was to be there and celebrate your love," Rizzo commented. "I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much."