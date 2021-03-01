Jodie Foster thanks Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Golden Globes speech

Jodie Foster and Aaron Rodgers' "friendship" has come full circle.

The actress thanked the Green Bay Packers quarterback at the Golden Globes on Sunday night in her acceptance speech.

"The Mauritanian" star previously said she would thank him if she won after the NFL star originally included her in his acceptance speech for his NFL's MVP Award on February 6.

Foster clarified Sunday night that she did not introduce Rodgers to actress Shailene Woodley, her "Mauritanian" co-star, who recently confirmed her engagement to the former Super Bowl champion.

"I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers," Foster said in virtual comments backstage. "Sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that, so of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team."

Foster won for supporting actress in a motion picture for "The Mauritanian."

"I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he’s going to get me back," Foster told reporters, "so I’m looking forward to this. We’ll see who wins."

The public back-and-forth between Foster and Rodgers began in early February when he thanked Foster after being named MVP at the NFL Honors show. Rodgers casually dropped in the news that he was engaged during his acceptance speech.

Foster later said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she would thank Rodgers if she won a Globe, and she kept her promise.

Kimmel asked, "He mentions his fiancée, who is Shailene Woodley, who is your co-star in this particular movie. And that’s just a total coincidence?"

The Oscar-winner replied, "I don’t know if that’s a coincidence, but yes, she is, and she’s fantastic. So we spent a lot of time on 'The Mauritanian' together in a little tent with a little air-conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and recipes and people we hate and things like that."

