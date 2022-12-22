Joanna Gaines recovering from second surgery to treat herniated disc: 'Truly grateful for the forced rest'

Joanna Gaines is recovering from her second surgery to treat a herniated disc, according to a late night Instagram post.

The "Fixer Upper" star announced she had a second microdiscectomy about two weeks ago, which is a minimally invasive procedure using a microscope to view and remove portions of a herniated disc in the spinal cord, according to Medicine Net.

Gaines said she sustained the injury during high school cheerleading and has been struggling with it ever since.

Her first microdiscectomy was in 2001, according to the Instagram post. Gaines said she even had to cancel her second date with now husband Chip Gaines because of the surgery.

Doctors on Medicine Net said a microdiscectomy is "usually done for a herniated lumbar disc that is causing symptoms due to irritation of or pressure on a nerve root."

The part of the disc that is irritating the nerve root is then removed through a small incision in the midline of the low back.

"I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times, and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season," Gaines wrote. "But I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still."

Gaines' post was accompanied by three pictures - one of her in a hospital bed, one of her hugging her son and one looking at a decorated mantle from a couch.

She finished out the caption by wishing all a "beautiful Christmas week."

"It may not all go as planned- but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now," she wrote.