Joanna Gaines reveals she wants to be more spontaneous in her 40s: 'I want to live more freely'

As Joanna Gaines navigates her 40s, the "Fixer Upper" star admitted she wants to say "yes" to events in her life more often.

Gaines, who is a mother of five, explained that, over the past several years, she has felt burned out and felt the pressures of her own high expectations.

"I was about to turn 44, and I realized, the last 10 years, a lot of it felt like a blur," Gaines said in an interview with People. "It was fast, it was exciting and there was so much to be grateful for, but there was something in me that just felt so tired. I wanted to go back and regain moments that I had missed along the way."

In her new memoir, "The Stories We Tell," the interior designer shared that she began a journey of self-discovery by journaling and healing. That process led to happier moments.

"I feel thankful for the process," she shared. "In the beginning, I never thought I would share this with anyone. But then, when I realized in that vulnerability, when you do share your story, if it inspires one other person to write their story down so that they can see that clarity and purpose in their own life, it's worth it.

"It brings connection. I just started realizing this isn't just a process for me. I truly believe that we all have these amazing stories that we have to hold. And when you hold them well, I mean that's where life is, that's where beauty is."

As Joanna looks ahead in her life, she says she wants to be "more grounded."

"I'm 44 years old, and so, say I have another 44 years to go, I want to live it lighter," Gaines said. "I want to live more freely. Just be grounded in who I am, what I believe I'm here for."

Joanna married Chip Gaines, her "Fixer Upper" co-star, in 2003. The couple share five children: Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, 4.

"The Stories We Tell," releases Nov. 8.