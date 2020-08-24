Joan Collins says she clashed with police officer over wearing wrong mask inside store: 'He yelled at me'

Joan Collins revealed she had a run-in with a police officer while vacationing in the South of France.

The 87-year-old "Dynasty" star said she was "yelled at" in Ikea after swapping out her face mask for a clear face visor, which is now illegal under a new law put in place last month.

Dame Collins was in St. Tropez with Piers Morgan and Julian Clary when she visited the Swedish homeware store. It was there the star claimed she was "pounced" on.

The actress wrote in the Spectator, "An officious gendarme became deeply offended by it, and while I was mulling over the benefits of Ikea’s gravadlax vs its smoked salmon, he pounced.

"Gesticulating in Gallic fashion, he yelled at me to put on a proper mask, because visors aren’t legal. Chastised, I slunk away, muttering an Anglo-Saxon expletive under my breath, which, as he glared at me, I feared he might have understood," the English actress continued.

"I then tried wearing a clear plastic facemask, of the sort which all the staff at the Byblos were wearing, but although it was easier to speak and to be understood, it forced my face into a hideous rictus," Collins explained.

She also described her dislike over how the government is treating senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic. Collins said forcing elders to stay inside is "utter discrimination."

"I've always thought Western society was terribly ageist, and I don't just mean showbiz folk but across the board," the Gloden Globe-winner explained.

"Then the UK government insisted the over-70s, horrible expression, were part of the vulnerable, an even more horrible expression, and should remain in lockdown, the most horrible expression of all until a vaccine is found."

Collins concluded, "That was utter discrimination against the hardy individuals who have no health issues. But more harmful was bolstering the existing belief among the general public that the old should keep out of everyone's way."

In fact, Collins said she was declared "stunningly healthy" by her doctor during her last visit and thinks of age as just a number.

A rep for Collins didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.