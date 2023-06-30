Expand / Collapse search
Cancel Culture
Published

Joan Collins, 90, says the Hollywood parties she attends now are 'dull' due to cancel culture

'If you don't behave now, you are going to get canceled,' the former 'Dynasty' star said

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
Joan Collins is speaking out about the negative impact that she believes cancel culture has had on the Hollywood social scene.

The 90-year-old actress expressed her disappointment over how she thinks times have changed during a recent interview with Best magazine.

"The parties I go to now are kind of… dull," the "Dynasty" alum said. 

She continued, "They are red carpet things in which everybody does behave. If you don’t behave now, you are going to get canceled."

Joan Collins stands with her hand on hip on red carpet

Joan Collins shared her thoughts on how cancel culture has impacted the Hollywood social scene. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

JOAN COLLINS, JACLYN SMITH REVISIT THEIR DAYS AS ‘LEADING LADIES OF THE 80S' IN NEW PHOTO

Collins, who rose to fame during Hollywood's Golden Age, also shared her opinion on who she views as the biggest stars in the industry today.

"I think Nicole Kidman is fabulous, and Margot Robbie is one of the great beauties," the "Stud" star said.

She cited Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt as examples of celebrities who are comparable to the legends of Hollywood's heyday.

"Particularly Brad, he is like one of the movie stars of the Golden Age," Collins noted. 

The Emmy Award nominee, who is known for her candor, told the outlet that she feels no need to censor her opinions.

"I have always spoken and said what I thought," she said. "I can't be a hypocrite. I can't say, ‘Oh, you look gorgeous' when someone looks hideous, which is what happens in Hollywood. It is embarrassing, I think."

Margot Robbie Nicole Kidman split image

Collins expressed her admiration for Margot Robbie, right, and Nicole Kidman. (Getty Images)

keanu reeves and brad pitt

Collins said Keanu Reeves, left, and Brad Pitt are stars that can be compared to the legends of Hollywood's Golden Age. (Getty)

In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, Collins weighed in on what she perceives as the detrimental effects of the #MeToo movement.

"Sadly, I think that now young men are suffering from being labeled toxically masculine because of this rise of anti-maleness," the U.K. native said.

Collins added that she considers herself to be a feminist. "I believe that women are equal to men in every single way," the "Prime Time" author said. 

She continued, "Except physical strength. People say you didn’t burn your bra, you wear lipstick. So what? I’m very proud of being a woman." 

Collins explained that she prefers to be called an actress rather than an actor as she addressed gender-neutral terms.

"What’s wrong with ‘actress’?" she asked. "What’s wrong with ‘mother’? What’s wrong with ‘woman’? ‘Girl’? I don’t like having that word taken away." 

Collins has previously spoken out about cancel culture as she explained why she doesn't engage with social media.

She shared that she steers clear of any and all online discourse for fear that her words will be misconstrued or taken out of context. 

Joan Collins on the red carpet

The "Dynasty" alum has spoken out against cancel culture in the past. (Getty Images)

"I don’t want to engage in any way, shape or form with these morons," she stated to The Sunday Times in 2021.

"People can’t say what they think, because they’ll get canceled," Collins added. "Dredging up tweets from 15 years ago, about what somebody might have said when they were 14, I think that’s sick."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending