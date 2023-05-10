Actress slams 'fickle' #MeToo movement, calls out Hollywood for having 'no moral backbone'

British actress Ruth Wilson called out Hollywood's inconsistency in the pre- and post- #MeToo era in an interview with The Guardian Saturday.

Wilson, who starred in the tv shows Luther and The Affair, called out Hollywood's actions during the Harvey Weinstein era, when the whole industry "was complicit – agents, producers, PR people – in protecting the powerful." She said that history is what made the #MeToo movement so "extraordinary" to witness.

But, she expressed her disappointment in Hollywood's hypocrisy, including its attempt to turn a blind eye on people like Weinstein who knew "how to get people Oscars."

"To see the survival instinct," she said. "You realise how fickle that industry is. There’s no moral backbone. People were like, ‘We’re going to have a meeting about how badly we’ve behaved and then we’ll all be fine.’ It blew my mind."

"It made me understand a whole swathe of human behavior," she added. "So many people don’t really believe anything – only what makes them money. They’re opportunists. You see that. But it makes you sage about what you want, what’s important. Do you want to live in that world?"

Wilson has often spoken out about political and social issues, including Hollywood's treatment of actresses while filming sex scenes, including her own experiences, which reportedly prompted her abrupt departure from Showtime’s The Affair in 2018.

She has never discussed the reasons behind her decision to leave the show, but it was reported she was bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and alleged the set was "a hostile work environment" where Wilson was pressured by female series producer Sarah Treem into filming sex scenes she was uncomfortable with.

"Over and over again, I witnessed Sarah Treem try to cajole actors to get naked even if they were uncomfortable or not contractually obligated to," a production insider said at the time. "It’s things you would think would be coming out of a man’s mouth from the 1950s."

Treem said she is a "feminist" and maintains she "would never say those things to an actor."

The Guardian asked Wilson if there is ever an appropriate situation for an NDA to which she responded, "No."

"I don’t think there should be any NDAs," she said. "If there’s a problem, there’s a problem. It needs to be dealt with, not put under NDA so you can’t speak about it."