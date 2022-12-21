Joan Collins, Jaclyn Smith revisit their days as 'leading ladies of the 80's' in new photo

Two of televisions most prominent women in the 1980s reunited for a cute photo while celebrating the Christmas season.

Dame Joan Collins of "Dynasty" and Jaclyn Smith of "Charlie's Angels" snagged a picture together at the Christmas party of designer Mark Zunino and Rene' Horsch.

Collins shared on her Instagram a caption that read in part "TV leading ladies of the 80's!"

As individuals, both women were massively successful in their respective television shows.

Collins starred as Alexis Colby, the ex-wife to John Forsythe's Blake Carrington in the Aaron Spelling developed drama "Dynasty."

Although the role catapulted her to international fame, Collins has spoken candidly in the past about the rocky set.

In 2021, Collins told Piers Morgan her real thoughts on Forsythe, including that he was a "misogynistic p----."

Smith was one of the leading ladies in the giant television show, also produced by Spelling, "Charlie's Angels" alongside Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson.

Smith seemingly had a better experience while on her show, as she frequently talks about the friendships she forged on the program.

Collins, 89 and Smith, 77 have posed for photos with one another in the past and run in similar social circles.