Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Joan Collins, Jaclyn Smith revisit their days as 'leading ladies of the 80's' in new photo

Collins and Smith both starred in Aaron Spelling produced shows: 'Dynasty' and 'Charlie's Angels,' respectively

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Dame Joan Collins pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth Video

Dame Joan Collins pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

'Dynasty' legend shares fond memories of the longtime British monarch who died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' on Fox Nation.

Two of televisions most prominent women in the 1980s reunited for a cute photo while celebrating the Christmas season.

Dame Joan Collins of "Dynasty" and Jaclyn Smith of "Charlie's Angels" snagged a picture together at the Christmas party of designer Mark Zunino and Rene' Horsch.

Collins shared on her Instagram a caption that read in part "TV leading ladies of the 80's!" 

'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' STAR JACLYN SMITH SHOWCASES SEXY WORKOUT WITH HUSBAND BRAD IN NEW VIDEO

As individuals, both women were massively successful in their respective television shows. 

Collins starred as Alexis Colby, the ex-wife to John Forsythe's Blake Carrington in the Aaron Spelling developed drama "Dynasty."

Although the role catapulted her to international fame, Collins has spoken candidly in the past about the rocky set

In 2021, Collins told Piers Morgan her real thoughts on Forsythe, including that he was a "misogynistic p----."

Joan Collins starred as Alexis Colby on "Dynasty" in the 1980s.

Joan Collins starred as Alexis Colby on "Dynasty" in the 1980s. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Smith was one of the leading ladies in the giant television show, also produced by Spelling, "Charlie's Angels" alongside Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson.

Smith seemingly had a better experience while on her show, as she frequently talks about the friendships she forged on the program.

Jaclyn Smith starred as Kelly Garrett in the television program "Charlie's Angels" in the late 1970s to early 1980s.

Jaclyn Smith starred as Kelly Garrett in the television program "Charlie's Angels" in the late 1970s to early 1980s. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins, 89 and Smith, 77 have posed for photos with one another in the past and run in similar social circles. 

Joan Collins and Jaclyn Smith were pictured together at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

Joan Collins and Jaclyn Smith were pictured together at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006. (Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending