Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy, sets record for category

Former President Jimmy Carter has won a posthumous Grammy.

Carter, who died in December at the age of 100, was nominated at the 2025 ceremony in the audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording category for "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration," recordings from his final Sunday school lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia.

Musicians Darius Rucker, Lee Ann Rimes and Jon Batiste are also featured on the album, made up of 10 tracks of folk songs and Sunday school lessons from Carter.

KING CHARLES REMEMBERS JIMMY CARTER AS 'COMMITTED PUBLIC SERVANT' IN TRIBUTE TO 39TH PRESIDENT

This makes for Carter's fourth Grammy to his name, setting the record for the category and breaking his previous tie with Maya Angelou.

He's previously won Grammy Awards in the same category for "Faith: A Journey For All" in 2019, "A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety" in 2016 and "Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis" in 2007. The 39th president has, in total, been nominated for a Grammy nine times.

If he had won before his passing, Carter would have been the oldest Grammy Award winner in history.

Jason Carter, Jimmy Carter’s grandson who now chairs The Carter Center governing board, received the award on his behalf with Kabir Sehgal, who handled instrumental arrangements for the album.

"Having his words captured in this way for my family and for the world is truly remarkable," he said in an acceptance speech. "Thank you to the academy."

The former president beat out Barbra Streisand, George Clinton, Dolly Parton and producer Guy Oldfield.

Carter was in office from 1977 to 1981. Post-presidency, he continued to focus on public service, predominantly through his work with Habitat for Humanity.

He died on Dec. 29, 2024, and was survived by his children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Smith Carter, who died on Nov. 19, 2023, and one grandchild.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love," his son, Chip, said. "My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.