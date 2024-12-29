Expand / Collapse search
King Charles remembers Jimmy Carter as a 'committed public servant' in tribute to 39th president

Jimmy Carter was the oldest living US president of all time. The Nobel Peace Prize winner died Sunday at home in Georgia at the age of 100

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Jimmy Carter lived a remarkably long and productive life, says John Bussey Video

WSJ associate editor John Bussey remembers former President Jimmy Carter on 'Fox News Live.'

King Charles III mourned the loss of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, who died Sunday. He was 100.

A condolence message from the King was shared on X to President Biden and "the American people following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter."

The Carter Center confirmed the Nobel Peace Prize winner's death in a release shared Sunday afternoon with Fox News Digital. 

JIMMY CARTER, 39TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DEAD AT 100

King Charles, 39th President Jimmy Carter

King Charles mourned the loss of President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100. (Getty Images)

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter," the king wrote. "He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

KING CHARLES' CANCER, KATE MIDDLETON PHOTOSHOP DRAMA: TOP 10 ROYAL BOMBSHELLS OF 2024

"His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977."

King Charles added, "My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter's family and the American people at this time."

Carter died at his home in Georgia surrounded by his family.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love," said Chip Carter, the former president’s son. "My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

President Carter is survived by his children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Smith Carter, who died on Nov. 19, 2023, and one grandchild.

Public observances will be scheduled in both Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. Final arrangements are still pending for President Carter's state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

