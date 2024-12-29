King Charles remembers Jimmy Carter as a 'committed public servant' in tribute to 39th president

King Charles III mourned the loss of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, who died Sunday. He was 100.

A condolence message from the King was shared on X to President Biden and "the American people following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter."

The Carter Center confirmed the Nobel Peace Prize winner's death in a release shared Sunday afternoon with Fox News Digital.

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter," the king wrote. "He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

"His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977."

King Charles added, "My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter's family and the American people at this time."

Carter died at his home in Georgia surrounded by his family.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love," said Chip Carter, the former president’s son. "My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

President Carter is survived by his children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Smith Carter, who died on Nov. 19, 2023, and one grandchild.

Public observances will be scheduled in both Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. Final arrangements are still pending for President Carter's state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes.