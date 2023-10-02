Jimmie Allen welcomes third child with estranged wife amid split, sexual assault allegations

Country music star Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, have welcomed their third child together after announcing their split earlier this year.

Gale posted a photo of their newborn son, named Cohen Ace James, on her Instagram, announcing that he had been born on Wednesday.

Allen and Gale announced their separation in April in a since-deleted joint Instagram statement.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote at the time. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he added.

The couple married in 2021 and are parents to Zara James and Naomi Bettie. Allen also has a son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

The birth of Allen’s newest child also comes in the wake of ongoing sexual abuse and rape accusations from two women against the singer.

In May, a 25-year-old woman who previously worked as Allen’s day-to-day manager sued him for alleged sexual abuse that lasted for a year and half as well as an incidence of rape while she was working with him.

After the lawsuit was made public, Allen publicly apologized to Gale for "humiliating her with my affair."

"I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me," he continued in a since-deleted Instagram statement.

Allen was also accused of rape by a second woman, who alleged he also videoed the encounter without her consent in 2022.

The "Best Shot" singer was dropped from his label in June, and in July, he filed a countersuit against both women, claiming the relationships were consensual.

"As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business," Allen told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time. "I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first."

"This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help," he explained. "For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me."

Allen continued: "These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families."

"As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name," he said. "I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music."

A representative for both unnamed women criticized Allen’s counterclaim, telling Fox News Digital in a statement: "It is becoming increasingly common for perpetrators to countersue their victims, claiming defamation. This is a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation."

Allen’s divorce case from Gale is also still in process, per a statement Allen provided People in July.

Later that month, the singer announced in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was embarking on a series of comedy performances.

"'I Said What I Said,' and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October!" Allen wrote at the time, adding the shows were "invite only."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Allen’s representatives explained his decision, saying, "Comedy has always been a part of his shows, and he did stand-up comedy in college, so this is just a fun, three-show event he wanted to do for his close friends and family."

Allen has deleted the majority of his Instagram posts, with the earliest one now only dating back to Aug. 17, promoting his new single, "Be Alright." His account on X, formerly Twitter, has also been locked down, with only approved followers allowed to see his posts.

