Jimmie Allen and pregnant wife split while expecting third child: 'Committed to co-parenting'

Country music singer Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale have decided to call it quits.

After three years of marriage and with baby number three on the way, the couple announced their decision on Instagram in a joint statement.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen, 37, began. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he wrote. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Gale shared a similar statement on her social media. Allen’s rep additionally confirmed the news with Fox News Digital.

Allen and Gale tied the knot in 2021. The couple has two kids together – Zara James and Naomi Bettie, with their third one on the way.

The "Best Shot" singer also has a son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.

In December 2022, the pair opened up about their now 17-months daughter and her health battles.

The couple’s daughter Zara James was diagnosed with RSV, Respiratory syncytial virus, weeks after she was born in October 2021, according to People magazine.

RSV "is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms" and "can be serious, especially for infants and older adults," according to the CDC.

At the time, Gale revealed that she discovered her baby girl "started sounding and looking different," and things "just didn’t seem right."

After taking Zara to the hospital, the doctor assured the couple their daughter was fine.

But once Gale noticed their daughter wasn’t recovering, she called 911 the next night.

"They turned me away and said that she looked fine and that it was probably just a cold," Alexis remarked.

She continued to get candid about her daughter’s health concerns and said she went to the pediatrician to help find a treatment for her newborn. A medical professional then diagnosed Zara with RSV.

More than a year later, Allen confirmed that Zara’s health is "good now" and that "you wouldn’t even know" she went through a serious illness.