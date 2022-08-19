Jimmie Allen shakes up country music industry blending country pop and R&B

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music singer Jimmie Allen, known for integrating country pop and R&B, delivered a live performance at Friday's " Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series " in New York City.

The singer told "Fox & Friends" that he grew up in Milton, Delaware and described how his passion for country music came from his dad. He recalled how his dad listened to country music and had him listen to some "cool stuff" growing up.

Allen also shared how every one of his albums up to this point has been tied to his family.

"So ‘Mercury Lane,’ my first record, was the street I grew up on. Just a lot of songs in there was kind of just about that time of life. My mindset, kind of the lessons I learned from ‘Mercury Lane,'" he said. "And the second album was a collaboration album called ‘Bettie James Gold Edition.’ I named it after my grandmom and my dad, and that was just a collaboration with some of my favorite artists and some of theirs. And my grandma was a huge Oak Ridge Boys fan, so I had them on there."

"You know, my dad was a huge, you know, Charley Pride fan, Brad Paisley, fan," Allen continued. "I got to do something with them. And I'm a fan of, you know, of course, like everyone else on the record, but I had to throw Pitbull on there, had Nelly, had Monica, you know, had Keith Urban, had Darius Rucker on there."

Allen said he moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2007 to try to make it big, but wound up homeless, living out of his car.

He recalled how he'll always remember a guy who gave him a dollar.

"It's crazy, like, how a dollar can change someone's life," he said. "You know, for me, that's how I ate for two days, you know. And I tell people all the time, I challenge people to, you know, if you got some extra, give it, because a dollar might not make or break you, but it could help someone else's day completely."

Allen says he always carries around with him a couple of spare dollars to pay it forward and gives them away before the week's out.

Jimmie Allen's latest album was released on June 24, and he is scheduled to go on tour with Carrie Underwood this fall, making stops in cities across America.

