Country star Jimmie Allen’s pregnant wife shares cryptic message after separation news

Days after country star Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale announced both that they are pregnant with their third child and that they are separating, Gale shared cryptic message.

"The silence is loud enough for me," the registered nurse wrote in a since-expired message on her Instagram story Monday.

The ex-couple announced their split after three years of marriage on Friday.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen and his now-estranged wife shared on their respective Instagram pages. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

The statement noted that their "number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

The country star turned off comments on all of his posts while Gale left them on for all but the one about their decision to split.

And while the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer still followed Gale as of Tuesday, she had unfollowed him – although she still had a number of posts up of the two of them together.

The former couple already share Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1. Allen also has 8-year-old Aadyn from a previous relationship.

The 37-year-old country star and Gale, 27, are from the same town and were introduced to each other by Allen’s cousin, although Allen admitted her had been familiar with her from social media.

In an interview with People magazine in 2021, Allen said he "never wanted to get married. The whole husband thing was not something I ever wanted to do. But Alexis changed that. Now, I like it. It gives me some security."

He joked, "She can't just be like, ‘I'm done.’ Divorce is a lot of paperwork!"

Gale said, "It just happened so fast, and we just went full-in, all emotions. I have so much love for him, so much respect. I admire who he is to me and to everybody around him."

She explained when they first met she was studying for her nursing exam. "And he took the time, right before he went on tour, to study with me even though he had no idea what he was doing. And it made me realize — this is someone who really cares about me, who cares about my future even though he's still working on his."

Allen added that when his father was dying, he told him, "'Listen, you mess up a lot when it comes to relationships. Don't let this one go.’ I said, ‘All right.’"

The two married after dating for less than a year and the opened up about Zara’s health struggles last December.

She was diagnosed with RSV, Respiratory syncytial virus, soon after she was born in 2021.

"One cause that is close to my heart, and especially meaningful to me this year, is doing my part to help protect ALL babies from respiratory syncytial virus (#RSV)," Allen wrote in a New Year’s message. "For those of you who don’t know, my daughter Zara was 6 weeks old when she had RSV, which got so severe that she couldn’t breathe. It was terrifying for our family and something I hope nobody else has to experience."

He also wrote her a birthday message in October. "Today our baby girl turns Zara turns 1. This girl keeps a smile on my face and always makes my day better. Love you so much Za Za. Happy Birthday!!"