Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from his label amid sexual abuse lawsuit

Allen is being sued by his former manager for alleged sexual abuse

By Elizabeth Stanton , Brie Stimson | Fox News
Country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his label one month after being sued by his former manager for sexual abuse.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Allen's label BBR Music Group said, "BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen, he is no longer an active artist on its roster."

Allen is being sued by his former day-to-day manager in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her for a year and half while she was working with him. Allen has denied the allegations, which he described as "deeply troubling," and stated that the relationship was consensual.

The lawsuit was filed in Tennessee federal court on May 11, claiming the "Don’t You Wanna Know" singer "manipulated and used his power over Plaintiff’s job to sexually harass and abuse her," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

COUNTRY STAR JIMMIE ALLEN’S PREGNANT WIFE SHARES CRYPTIC MESSAGE AFTER SEPARATION NEWS

Jimmie Allen performs onstage in a white suit and cowboy hat

Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his label amid a lawsuit from his former day-to-day manager accusing him of sexually abusing her. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

After allegedly sexually harassing the plaintiff – known only as Jane Doe – for nearly a year, Allen allegedly raped her following a dinner they attended after the taping of an "American Idol" episode in March 2021, according to the documents.

Allen’s other alleged abuses included grabbing her breasts and bottom, and putting his hands down her pants in public without her consent, raping her while choking her, and videotaping encounters without telling her, the documents claim.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital through his lawyer, Allen said: "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever."

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship – one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

Jimmie Allen performing

Jimmie Allen has denied the allegations in the lawsuit from his former day-to-day manager in a statement to Fox News Digital via his lawyer. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives," the statement continued. "The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Allen announced in April he and his wife, Alexis Gale, were separating while also announcing they are expecting their third child together. The couple has two children together, Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1. 

Allen also has a son, Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.

Jimmie Allen smiling with his wife

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale announced they were separating in April. The couple has two children, Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1, and are expecting a third. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

The singer publicly apologized to Gale and his children last month on Instagram, writing: "I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all."

"I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me," Allen continued in the post.

