Country singer Jimmie Allen gets mixed reactions after announcing comedy tour amid sexual assault allegations

Country music singer Jimmie Allen is getting some mixed reactions after announcing his comedy tour as he fights sexual assault allegations.

Allen announced his upcoming comedy tour on Instagram Thursday, sharing that the three shows will be invite only with dates coming soon.

"'I Said What I Said,' and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October!" Allen captioned his post. "ALL shows are invite only, so be sure signup with your e-mail via link in bio to receive the latest news & how to win tix."

Allen's announcement sparked some negative comments from social media users.

"Very strange choice of comeback," one user wrote. Another added, "Lol you going through a midlife crisis or something?"

There were a number of fans showing their support to Allen in the comment section.

"If your as good at comedy as you are at singing then that will be an awesome show!!" one user wrote, with another adding, "I gotta see this!"

One social media user asked, "what. exactly. are we doing here??"

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Allen's representative explained the musician's decision to venture into stand-up, saying, "Comedy has always been a part of his shows, and he did stand-up comedy in college, so this is just a fun, three-show event he wanted to do for his close friends and family.

"He announced it on his Instagram because he plans to give a few fans a chance to win VIP passes to attend the private show/tapings and is also planning to turn the content that is tapped into a digital comedy special to be released at a later date. The details are still being mapped out, and this is all in the preliminary stages, so timing/events are subject to change."

Allen's latest business venture comes amid sexual assault allegations. Two women have come forward with allegations against Allen, and he has filed counterclaims against them.

The first woman, who worked as the country singer's day-to-day manager, accused Allen of raping her in 2021 and subsequently sexually harassing her over the next 18 months. Allen claimed the two began a consensual sexual relationship in 2021.

The second woman accused Allen of raping her while she visited the "Big In A Small Town" singer at a Las Vegas hotel in the summer of 2022 while he was in Sin City for a bowling tournament. The Jane Doe claimed Allen had also videoed the encounter without her permission.

In his counterclaim, obtained by Fox News Digital, Allen insisted the sexual encounter was consensual and that he had the woman's permission to video.

"As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health and business," Allen told Fox News Digital in a statement. "I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims because I wanted to fix my family first.

"This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help," he explained. "For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me.

"These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team and their families.

"As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name. I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music."

A representative for both unnamed women criticized the counterclaim, telling Fox News Digital the "concerning trend" of targeting victims with "spurious litigation" is common.

The lawsuits, filed in May and June, came as Allen was expecting his third child with wife Alexis. The two married in 2020 and are already parents to two daughters — Zara and Naomi. Allen also has a son from a previous relationship.

After three years of marriage and with a third child on the way, the couple announced their decision to split on Instagram in a since-deleted joint statement.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen began in a post in April. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

Earlier this month, Allen told People magazine that "the divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family."

Allen made history for being the first Black artist to launch his career with a No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his song "Best Shot" in 2018 from his debut record "Mercury Lane." The Delaware native’s career took off with subsequent country hits like "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway" with Brad Paisley.

He was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards. He won new male artist of the year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards and new artist of the year at the Country Music Association Awards the same year.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.