Country singer Jimmie Allen breaks up a fight at his concert, has someone kicked out

By Wendy Hermanson | Taste of Country
Country music star Jimmie Allen kicked an unruly fan out of a recent concert.

No star wants to see a fight happen on his or her watch — and in his or her audience, where other fans are trying to enjoy the show. Jimmie Allen is no different, but he took things a step further by snappily handling a fight from the stage.

At a show in Rootstown, Ohio Jan. 11, someone in the crowd clearly decided to make Allen's show a little more violent than usual. Allen didn't stand for the nonsense, quickly and admirably taking matters into his own hands, as a fan recorded and posted on social media.

After calling out for the troublemaker to "relax," the singer became firm, commanding, "Get this clown outta here so we can have a good time. Roll out homeboy, we got your money already, appreciate you."