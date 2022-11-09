CMAs performer Jimmie Allen bows out of appearance with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King due to illness

Jimmie Allen will not be performing with the Zac Brown Band and Marcus King at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

The 37-year-old country music singer announced that he was dropping out of his scheduled appearance due to illness, hours before the awards show is set to take place on Wednesday night.

"I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I’m under the weather and won’t be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight," Allen wrote.

Allen was originally set to perform the Zac Brown Band's song "Out in the Middle" along with the country music band and King, 26, during the show, which will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

COUNTRY SINGER JIMMIE ALLEN BREAKS UP A FIGHT AT HIS CONCERT, HAS SOMEONE KICKED OUT

The "Make Me Want To" singer won new male artist of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards. In June, he released his third studio "Tulip Drive," which featured collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Cee Lo Green and T-Pain.

Over the past year, Allen collaborated with the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter on Carter's first country-pop single "Easy." The Nashville native also teamed up with Noah Shnacky on the song "Don't You Wanna Know."

The Zac Brown Band features members Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Daniel de los Reyes, Matt Mangano, Clay Cook and Caroline Jones. The band is nominated for best vocal group at the awards along with Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and Old Dominion.

Jones is the band's newest and only female member. Last week, the Grammy-Award winning band announced that they had added the multi-instrumentalist to their lineup. The CMAs performance will be their first with Jones since she was made an official member.

"Joining ZBB as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far. To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter but as a musician and member of the family means more to me than I can put into words," Jones told Fox News Digital last Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The artist, who had toured with the band as an opening act since 2017, also reflected on the moment when she first met the members of Zac Brown Band.

"As an independent artist, I owe my career to Zac and other superstar mentors who have taken me under their wing, but I will never forget that Zac was the first," she said. "I vividly remember sitting in with ZBB for the first time as a wide-eyed, nerve-wracked opening act on June 22, 2017 — yes, I remember the date. If you had told me five years ago that I would be a part of the band, I would have never believed you."

Jones went on to say that she’s "extremely proud" to share the stage with an incredibly talented group of musicians, as each member has "unique strengths," and is thrilled to learn everything she can from the band.

"I will give my whole heart and soul to contributing to the music that we all know and love and the music that is yet to be made."

The band also expressed their excitement over Jones joining the group. "It feels like Caroline has been part of Zac Brown Band for years," Brown said in a statement. "She has done a few tours with us and has also been in the recording studio creating with us. She is family and a bada-- musician. She sings the highest and works the hardest."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.