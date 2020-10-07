Jill Duggar says she’s ‘distancing’ herself from family: ‘We’re not on the best terms’

Jill Duggar is moving on from her family amid a schism with her loved ones.

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star answered questions in a video posted to YouTube and made the revelation that she isn’t as close with her reality TV family as she once was.

“There’s been some distancing there,” Duggar, now Dillard, 29, said in the Q&A. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

The mother of two added that it has been “difficult” to deal with and maintains that she is hopeful a resolution can be met.

“We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess," she said. “We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything. So we definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don’t want to go into detail.”

Jill was light on the details surrounding the rift she and her family are navigating but opened up about her and husband Derick Dillard’s exit from the popular TLC series “Counting On.”

“We left the show three years ago because basically, our family goals that we had for ourselves didn’t align with what we found out,” she said. “We ended up finding out that we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals.”

In November 2017, TLC severed its ties with Derick after he repeatedly made negative comments about one of the network’s other stars, Jazz Jennings.

Jill said stepping back from reality TV turned out to be pretty good for the pair.

“It was a good decision for us,” she said of leaving “Counting On.” “It was a really difficult decision, but something that we knew we needed to do for our family.”

Jill said, “we have our lives back," and Derick is adamant they won’t be returning to reality TV.

"We will not go back on the show under the circumstances that we were under at the time that we left," he said. "Meaning just as a family, we have to be able to make decisions that allow us to navigate our lives and have the information and control so that we know whether or not we can even plan anything."

“Right now we have no plans to join back into the how or anything,” Duggar added. “We don’t regret leaving the show. We feel like it was the best thing for our family.”