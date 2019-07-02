Jill Duggar Dillard shares clarification with fans after backlash from Kama Sutra post

Jill Duggar Dillard posted a clarifying note to her Instagram after fans got upset thinking that she was promoting the Kama Sutra.

To celebrate their five year wedding anniversary, Jill and her husband, Derick, posted a series of photos from their romantic stay at a bed and breakfast. In one of the slides, they reveal a sexy setup that featured massage oil, a romantic game scorecard with “bedroom edition” written on it and a copy of “The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra.”

As People reports, fans were quick to pounce on the couple for reading the book, based on Hinduism, despite their Christian views. The original work also features sections about same-sex relations as well as groups, which offended their more religious fans.

To combat the negative perception the post received, Jill added a note in the image’s caption that explained that they were reading an edited version of the book and don’t support everything they read.

“We are not recommending the Kama Sutra. We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical.”

She continued: “The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth. It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages.”

“We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married),” she concluded. “We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.”

The “Counting On” star recently made waves for posting some blunt sex advice that was deemed controversial by readers on their blog.

"And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re always available," she wrote. "Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!"

