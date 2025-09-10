‘Special Forces’ stars Jessie James Decker, husband Eric share key to successful 12-year marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, credit their lasting marriage to a shared "value system."

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the couple spoke about their experience filming the new season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," and how participating in the show made their marriage stronger.

"I think that experience, when it was all said and done, we had one of the best dates and nights of our entire marriage," Jessie explained. "We had a layover in London, and we went to dinner, and we, like, got to lay in a bed and I just feel like we laid there looking at each other, and it was just such a beautiful night."

She continued, "We went through something really hard together, and it really does bring you closer together. We were just so grateful to be laying in that bed together."

The couple has been together for about 15 years, married for just over 12, and share four children: Vivianne, 11; Eric "Bubby," 10; Forrest, 7; and Denver, 1.

When it comes to the key to their successful marriage, both Eric and Jessie joked living in Nashville is their secret, before Eric credited their shared "value system" as the real secret.

"I think, obviously, we're rooted in our value system where we have four kids," he said. "We do love the community we raise our kids in. We take time to just be home and, in a sense, be with our family, that grounds us."

Jessie agreed, adding, "I think we just view the world the same way."

"I think, you know, we had a strong foundation to begin with, and we're aligned on all of our views of just life in general. I think that you need to have that in your marriage. You need that foundation of being on the same page, you know?" she said. "The way you raise your children, the way, like, you want to handle money, everything."

The couple are currently appear together on season three of the FOX series, which they agreed was "the toughest task," but also "fulfilling" and full of lessons.

Being able to do the show together provided a great source of support, with Jessie explaining that even though they were separated during a lot of the challenges, they shared an unspoken language in which they were "able to look at each other from wherever" and send "some sort of support signal."

"Well, I think I saw a lot of grit and tenacity come out of her. And this is an environment we have not put ourselves in," Eric said about experiencing the show together. "So just to be able to kind of see her thrive in that was really special. And then to be in, again, the barracks with the cots and heavy bags and the crappy food, that was unusual that we haven't done that. And so we kind of were going through it together. I think just naturally that's a bond."

He continued, "But as we go through these team activities. Like she said, it's just like a look. It's like, okay, maybe it's a quick tap in the back or it's a quick hug if we can sneak one in. It's all you need to kind of regroup, rebalance yourself to know that, listen, my person's here, this sucks, but I got you, and you got me, so let's go."

Jessie explained she was "grateful" to be separated from Eric during the challenges as she "never wanted him to feel like he had to look out for me or worry about me," but was always happy to reconnect with him each night in their bunks and be able to check in.

Following their time on the show, both Jessie and Eric say they walked away with a stronger appreciation for the military. While she's always been "super grateful" for the military, Jessie explained her appreciation has gone up a level, saying, "seeing what these men and women have done for our country, no one should ever complain ever again."

"Yeah, I think just obviously the sacrifice they make, living in harsh conditions like that, maybe you just appreciate what you have on a daily basis," Eric added. "You know, when the little things seem stressful, it's like, it really is. It feels silly. It's a small thing, yeah. It's insignificant to what they go through and give us our freedom. And just also, you know how proud it's just to be an American and have access to everything."

This season of the show also features "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa and Gia Giudice and Jussie Smollett.

"Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test" premiered Sept. 25 on FOX.