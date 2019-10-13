Jessie James Decker gushes over husband Eric Decker: 'He's like fine wine'

Jessie James Decker can't keep her hands to herself.

The country singer gushed over her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, in a new post on Instagram.

"He's like fine wine," the "Lights Down Low" singer captioned a photo of herself with her arms around her husband's neck.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER STRUTS AROUND IN BLACK BATHING SUIT: 'JUST ANOTHER DAY AT THE OFFICE'

The 31-year-old shares 4-year-old daughter Vivianne, 3-year-old son Eric Jr. and son Forrest, 1, with husband Eric, 32.

The mom-of-three, who previously said she and Eric would “plan” nights – are now enjoying an unplanned sex life after Eric retired from football.

“[Eric’s] retired now, so we can be spontaneous!” she told Fox News in February.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER FLAUNTS AMAZING BIKINI BODY IN TEENY-TINY SWIMSUIT

And although the couple has their hands full with three little ones, when it comes to having a fourth baby, Decker isn’t counting it out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I would say never say never,” she admitted. “We’re not against it and we’re not planning it either. I think if it were to happen naturally, another baby is always a blessing, but as of right now we are very happy with baby Forrest.”