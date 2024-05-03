Jessie James Decker didn’t want to share swimsuit pics after welcoming baby 3 months ago: ‘Easy to compare’

Jessie James Decker is getting real about her postpartum struggle with her body image.

In a recent Instagram post, Jessie shared two photos of herself in an orange bikini, admitting in the caption she "really didn’t wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos" due to her weight gain following baby No. 4.

"I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time," she shared in the caption. "Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self is not realistic."

She shared the pictures as "a reminder" to herself and to her followers to "Be kind to yourself. give yourself grace."

The country singer further encouraged her followers to remember they "are healing after growing a human being for nine months," and that should be their main focus.

"And if you’re breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it," she said. "Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about. Plenty of time to "get back" when it’s time. But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl!

"We are in this together Xoxo."

Fans in the comments section expressed their gratitude to Jessie for posting photos of her natural body and dispelling the narrative that women's bodies should bounce back quickly after giving birth.

"Love this! I can absolutely relate. I was the breastfeeding mama that held onto all the weight during that time. You look beautiful!" one fan wrote.

"You have a figure every woman envies- thank you for posting this and sharing what real life looks like. You look beautiful!" another wrote.

Jessie and her husband Eric Decker welcomed their fourth child, a son named Denver, in February. He joined his older siblings, brothers Eric "Bubby" Jr. and Forrest and sister Vivianne.

The couple announced they were pregnant with baby No. 4 in August 2023 with a video of Jessie on a balcony rubbing her baby bump. News of the pregnancy came a few months after they shared Eric previously refused to get a vasectomy.

"This will be the longest maternity leave I’ve taken. I have a newborn. I’m a mom of four. I don’t want to rush into going back to work if I’m not ready to," Decker told Fox News Digital in March. "This is my last baby, and I want to cherish these moments with him and my family who need me more than anything and are most important to me. Family first."

They confirmed later in March that Eric did go through with a vasectomy, posting a photo of him recovering from the surgery and wearing a shirt that said, "Vasectomy Survivor. I kid you not."